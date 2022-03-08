Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Varanasi South Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Varanasi South Assembly Constituency (AC No. 389) in Varanasi district went to polls on March 7, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Varanasi South Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Dr. Neelkanth Tiwari won Varanasi South constituency seat securing 92560 votes, beating INC candidate Rajesh Mishra by a margin of 17226 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Varanasi South constituency were 281290. Of that, 1,78,380 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Varanasi South assembly constituency.