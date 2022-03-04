Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Vishwanathganj Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Vishwanathganj Assembly Constituency (AC No. 247) in Pratapgarh district goes to polls on February 27, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Vishwanathganj Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, ADAL candidate Rakesh Kumar Verma Alias Dr.R.K.Verma won Vishwanathganj constituency seat securing 81899 votes, beating INC candidate Sanjay Pandey by a margin of 23358 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Vishwanathganj constituency were 380507. Of that, 1,94,672 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Vishwanathganj assembly constituency.