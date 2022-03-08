Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Zafrabad Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Zafrabad Assembly Constituency (AC No. 371) in Jaunpur district went to polls on March 7, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Zafrabad Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Dr Harendra Prasad Singh won Zafrabad constituency seat securing 85989 votes, beating SP candidate Shachindra Nath Tripathi by a margin of 24865 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Zafrabad constituency were 368210. Of that, 2,05,253 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Zafrabad assembly constituency.