Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Zahoorabad Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Zahoorabad Assembly Constituency (AC No. 377) in Ghazipur district went to polls on March 7, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Zahoorabad Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, SBSP candidate Om Prakash Rajbhar won Zahoorabad constituency seat securing 86583 votes, beating BSP candidate Kalicharan by a margin of 18081 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Zahoorabad constituency were 374525. Of that, 2,29,020 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Zahoorabad assembly constituency.