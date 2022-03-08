Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Zamania Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Zamania Assembly Constituency (AC No. 379) in Ghazipur district went to polls on March 7, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Zamania Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Sunita won Zamania constituency seat securing 76823 votes, beating BSP candidate Atul Kumar by a margin of 9264 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Zamania constituency were 395078. Of that, 2,15,373 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Zamania assembly constituency.