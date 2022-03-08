Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Baghpat Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Baghpat Assembly Constituency (AC No. 52) in Baghpat district went to polls on February 10, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Baghpat Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Yogesh Dhama won Baghpat constituency seat securing 92566 votes, beating BSP candidate Ahmed Hameed by a margin of 31360 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Baghpat constituency were 301360. Of that, 1,97,659 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Baghpat assembly constituency.

election/uttar-pradesh/uttar-pradesh-assembly-election-2022-result-constituency-wise/baghpat-constituency-election-result/acno52.html