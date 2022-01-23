Shivpal to contest from Jaswant Nagar on SP symbol

Uttar Pradesh assembly polls: Shivpal Singh Yadav to contest from Jaswant Nagar on SP symbol

Shivpal Singh Yadav, who heads the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia), currently represents the constituency in the assembly

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Jan 23 2022, 01:39 ist
  • updated: Jan 23 2022, 01:39 ist
Shivpal Yadav and SP chief Akhilesh yadav (R). Credit: PTI File Photo

Shivpal Singh Yadav will contest the assembly election from Jaswant Nagar in Uttar Pradesh as a candidate of the Samajwadi Party-Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) alliance.

Jaswant Nagar in Etawah district will vote in the third phase on February 20.

Yadav, who heads the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia), currently represents the constituency in the assembly.

In a tweet in Hindi, the Samajwadi Party said, "Shivpal Singh Yadav ji will be the candidate of SP and PSP alliance from Jaswant Nagar Assembly seat of Etawah."

Shivpal Singh Yadav had got into a tussle with his nephew and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and formed the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) before the last assembly polls in 2017.

In December last, they announced an alliance for the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh to be held in seven phases between February 10 and March 7. The results will be announced on March 10.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Uttar Pradesh
India News
Assembly Election 2022
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
Shivpal Singh Yadav

What's Brewing

Lab monkeys escape after US road crash, 1 on the loose

Lab monkeys escape after US road crash, 1 on the loose

Queen of 'cringe pop' Dhinchak Pooja is back

Queen of 'cringe pop' Dhinchak Pooja is back

Poetic peace activist Thich Nhat Hanh dies at 95

Poetic peace activist Thich Nhat Hanh dies at 95

Design accident-free roads

Design accident-free roads

Rio, Sao Paulo postpone carnival parades due to Covid

Rio, Sao Paulo postpone carnival parades due to Covid

Pakistan proud of pig-to-human heart transplant pioneer

Pakistan proud of pig-to-human heart transplant pioneer

Open Sesame | Virat Kohli quits Test captaincy

Open Sesame | Virat Kohli quits Test captaincy

 