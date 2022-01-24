Uttar Pradesh elections: Opinion polls predict BJP’s return, a stronger Samajwadi Party

The electoral battle in the Hindi heartland state of Uttar Pradesh is heating up as the ruling BJP aims to return to power riding on its Hindutva agenda, facing an insistent Samajwadi Party and a somewhat muted Mayawati-led Bahujan Samajwadi Party.

Opinion polls see the saffron party coming back to power in the Hindi-speaking state with a comfortable majority, with around 230 seats, well over the 202 seats it requires in the 403-seat assembly. This, however, is much lower than the resounding victory the party saw in 2014 winning 312 seats and a 40 per cent vote share.

Samajwadi Party had trailed in second place with a mere 42 seats while BSP managed to win 19 seats.

BJP+ SP+ BSP INC ABP NEWS-C VOTER 223-235 145-157 8-16 3-7 INDIA TV 230-235 160-165 2-5 3-7 REPUBLIC-P MARQ 252-272 111-131 8-16 3-9 NEWSX-POLSTRAT 235-245 120-130 13-16 4-5 TIMES NOW-VETO 227-254 136-151 8-14 6-11 ZEE-DESIGNBOXED 245-267 125-148 5-9 3-7

Essentially a three-cornered contest, the UP polls are key for the BJP as the state sends the most number of MPs to Lok Sabha, elections to which are only a couple of years away.

While Narendra Modi’s appeal among other factors catapulted BJP to power in 2014, smashing all electoral records, and brought it back to the Centre with an even bigger mandate in 2019, the saffron party has often struggled in state elections. The farmers’ uprising in parts of UP and the state’s substandard handling of the Covid-19 pandemic has further undermined the confidence of the party.

The opinion polls paint a much brighter picture for the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party this election, with all predicting close to 150 seats for the party. This can be attributed to an anti-incumbency wave in the state against CM Yogi Adityanath. Akhilesh has also reached out to the non-Yadav OBC voter base which has voted for the BJP since 2014. SP also inducted many influential members of BJP, Congress and BSP for the polls including Swami Prasad Maurya and Imran Masood, which are sure to help the party’s prospects.

The polls do not see Congress breaking ground in the northern state, with some predicting even fewer seats than the 7 it won in the previous election. Despite an expansive campaign being run by the grand old party headed by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, especially focussing on women and farmers, opinion polls predict around 3-5 seats for Congress in the UP assembly.

Bahujan Samaj Party has been watching a heated battle between the BJP and the SP from the sidelines this campaign season, something which has concerned party supremo Mayawati’s Dalit voter base as well. The party is predicted to secure between 8 and 16 seats.

Though Mayawati has been meeting party leaders and those in charge of booths from across the state at her residence, she has not addressed any public meeting before it was banned by the Election Commission (EC), or any virtual meeting in the past four months.

