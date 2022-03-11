Uttar Pradesh poll verdict a lesson, says BSP chief Mayawati

A day after the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results, BSP chief Mayawati said that the party "should learn form it, introspect and carry forward the party movement, and come back to power" in the state.

BSP won just one seat in the UP Assembly elections 2022.

#WATCH | "They (BJP) have been successful in misleading... that BSP is BJP's B-team... while the truth is opposite, BJP vs BSP war was not only political but principled & electoral as well," says BSP chief Mayawati pic.twitter.com/edwBuHWqvi — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 11, 2022

"UP election results are opposed to BSP's expectations. We should not be discouraged by it," said Mayawati at a press conference.

She further said that "...Before 2017, the BJP did not have a good stake in Uttar Pradesh. Likewise today, the Congress also undergoing the same phase as BJP... UP election result is a lesson for us to continue putting in efforts."

