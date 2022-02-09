UP polls: BJP MLA booked for violating code of conduct

Uttar Pradesh polls: BJP MLA booked for violating code of conduct, Covid protocols

DSP Ashok Mishra said six people, including Singh, were named in the FIR registered on Tuesday night, while the rest are unnamed

PTI
PTI, Ballia (UP),
  • Feb 09 2022, 13:00 ist
  • updated: Feb 09 2022, 13:00 ist
Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Surendra Singh. Credit: DH File Photo

An FIR has been registered against over a thousand people, including Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Surendra Singh, for allegedly violating the model code of conduct and Covid protocols, and hindering traffic, police said on Wednesday.

Singh, who resigned from the BJP's primary membership after being denied a ticket, reached Bairia with his supporters on Tuesday and held a meeting there, they said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ashok Mishra said six people, including Singh, were named in the FIR registered on Tuesday night, while the rest are unnamed.

Singh was charged with violating the model code of conduct in place for the elections, Covid protocols and prohibitory orders, and restricting traffic, the officer said.

A probe is on in the matter, DSP Mishra said.

The BJP has fielded Anand Swarup Shukla from the Bairia seat. Elections in the Ballia district will be held in the last phase on March 7.

