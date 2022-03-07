Uttar Pradesh records 8.58% voter turnout till 9 am in last phase of polling

UP records 8.58% voter turnout till 9 am in last phase

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Mar 07 2022, 11:31 ist
  • updated: Mar 07 2022, 11:31 ist
Voters wait in line to exercise their franchise at a polling booth in Jaunpur. Credit:

The seventh and the final phase of Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh saw 8.58 per cent voting till 9 am on Monday, according to the Election Commission data.

As per the data, Azamgarh registered a turnout of 8.08 per cent, Bhadohi 7.41 per cent, Chandauli 7.72 per cent, Ghazipur 8.39 per cent, Jaunpur 8.99 per cent, Mau 9.97 per cent, Mirzapur 8.81 per cent, Sonbhadra 8.39 per cent and Varanasi 8.90 per cent.

Polling is being held in a total of 54 assembly constituencies of Purvanchal, spread across nine districts.

A total of 613 candidates will be trying their luck in this phase on the 54 seats, which include 11 reserved for the Scheduled Castes and two for the Scheduled Tribes by an electorate consisting of 2.06 crore voters.

