Whackyverse | Yogi's quest for supremacy

DHNS
DHNS,
  Jan 15 2022, 08:23 ist
  • updated: Jan 15 2022, 08:26 ist

Yogi bare

Poor Yogi Adityanath alias Ajay Bisht: 

His election story is getting a twist.

Abandoned by friends,

He faces adverse trends. 

Can he yet make it to the winners' list?

Till a few days back, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was billed as the most popular face of the BJP in the state. As someone who was a crowd puller, many in his party also believed that he could emerge as a challenger to the saffron party's tallest leader Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

But that was until the saffron party witnessed mass desertions of its senior-ranking OBC, dalit and Brahmin leaders who made their way into its main electoral rival - the Samajwadi Party (SP).

