Whackyverse | Yogi's quest for supremacy

Yogi bare
Poor Yogi Adityanath alias Ajay Bisht:
His election story is getting a twist.
Abandoned by friends,
He faces adverse trends.
Can he yet make it to the winners' list?
Till a few days back, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was billed as the most popular face of the BJP in the state. As someone who was a crowd puller, many in his party also believed that he could emerge as a challenger to the saffron party's tallest leader Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
But that was until the saffron party witnessed mass desertions of its senior-ranking OBC, dalit and Brahmin leaders who made their way into its main electoral rival - the Samajwadi Party (SP).
