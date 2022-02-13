Which slogans will lead to victory this time around in Uttar Pradesh?

Political parties, amid the ongoing polls in Uttar Pradesh, are exercising their grey matter to come up with witty and creative one-liners to woo voters.

Before the elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi coined the slogan of "UP+Yogi, Bahut Hai Upyogi," which created a buzz on social media. As the campaign is intensifying, so is the slogan.

The BJP's other slogans are "Ab Aayenge Toh Yogi Hi," "Soch Imaandar, Kaam Damdaar, Ek Baar Fir Bhaajpa Sarkar," "Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishvas," "Yogi Hai Toh Yakin Hai," "Cycle Rakho Numaish Mein, Baba Hi Rahenge Baais Mein, Fir Try Karna Sattais Mein," "Sau Mein Saathh Humara Hai, Sau Mein Bhi Batwara Hai, Usme Bhi Humara Hai," "Sochiye Aur Chuniye, Yogiraj Ya Gundaraj, Fark Saaf Hai," "Kamal Khilayen, Bhajpa Ki Sarkar Banaye," "Janta Ki Hunkar, BJP Sarkar."

The Samajwadi Party's slogans are "UP Ka Hai Yeh Janadesh, Aa Rahen Hain Akhilesh," "Baais Mein Bicycle," "Nayi Hawa Hai Nayi Sapa Hai," "Badon Ka Haath, Yuva Ka Saath," "Janta Sapa Ke Saath Hai," "Baais Mein Badlaav Hai."

Slogans of the BSP are "Har Polling Booth Jitana Hai, Basapa Ko Satta Mein Lana Hai," "Das March, Sab Saaf, Behnaji Hain UP Ki Aas," "Sarvjan Hitay, Sarvjan Sukhaay."

The Congress has played the gender card this time; its most talked-about slogans are "Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon" and "Ladega, Badega, Jeetega UP."

Slogans or creative one-liners play a significant role in election campaigning, helping many parties attain success and at times, leading to defeat at times. If political pundits are to be believed, slogans change on the basis of time and situation but it plays a main role in winning over the electorate.

In 1965, at the time of the India-Pakistan war, the then Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri had coined the slogan "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan." Even after his demise in 1966, the slogan filled the air, leading the Congress to victories.

Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's "Garibi Hatao" slogan during campaigning in 1971 continues to reverberate among the grand old party's workers.

Senior political analyst PN Dwivedi said that slogans play an important role in politics. "Slogans help political parties taste success. From panchayat to Parliament, slogans are very important. Political parties try to woo the electorate with slogans," he said.

When the Allahabad High Court in 1975 rejected the election of Indira Gandhi from Rae Bareli, she declared an Emergency on June 25. The Congress was dethroned in 1977 with Jayaprakash Narayan's slogan of "Indira Hatao Desh Bachao" resonating across the country.

"Raja Nahi Fakir Hain, Desh Ki Taqdeer Hain" won the heart of the people, leading VP Singh to the prime minister's seat in 1989.

After a nuclear test in 1998, the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee tweaked Shastri's slogan and made it "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan", underlining the importance of science and technology.

In 1996, the BJP coined the slogan "Sabko Dekha Baari Baari, Ab Ki Baar Atal Bihari," and the saffron party won the polls. The BJP emerged as the single largest party, but the government could last only 13 days. Later, the BJP coined the "India Shining" catchphrase but failed to attain power.

BSP chief Mayawati had coined the slogan "Tilak, Taraju aur Talwaar, Inko Maaro Joote Chaar". In 2007, the slogan of "Hathi Nahi Ganesh Hai, Brahma, Vishnu Mahesh Hai" propelled Mayawati to form the government for the first time.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, slogans like "Ache Din Aane Wale Hain" and "Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas" were coined, which duly propelled the BJP to power. In the 2019 general elections too, the slogan "Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar" was a hit, leading to the party retaining power.

