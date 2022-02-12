Yogi cautions against voting for 'rioters' again in UP

Yogi cautions against voting for 'rioters' again in UP

Modi said that Gujarat had not witnessed any major communal riot in the past two decades

Sanjay Pandey
Sanjay Pandey, DHNS, Lucknow,
  • Feb 12 2022, 18:56 ist
  • updated: Feb 12 2022, 18:56 ist
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Credit: AFP Photo

Within days of realsing a video cautioning the electorate against voting for his rivals and saying that 'terrorists' would take over the state if the BJP lost the polls, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday sought support of the people to keep the 'rioters' at bay and ensure safety of women.

Campaigning for the second phase of polling for 55 assembly seats in the state has concluded.
 
''The rioters, who had been hiding in their dens for the past four and half years, are waiting to come out...they will once again harass women and pose a threat for the society if they get a chance,'' Adityanath said while addressing an election rally at Saharanpur.
 
 
Adityanath had, barely hours before the first phase of polling in western UP region on Thursday, released a video asking the people to be careful as 'terrorists were posing threat' and that a 'mistake' by the electorate could ruin five years of his hard work. 
 
Prime minister Narendra Modi, who also addressed an election rally at Kannauj, cited a 'peaceful' Gujarat to seek support of the people for his party. ''The situation in Gujarat was similar to UP before the BJP assumed power in the state....the state used to witness communal riots at regular intervals....curfew had to be imposed and people were forced to flee from their homes...after that the abandoned houses used to be sold at cheaper prices and the demography of the area was changed,'' he said.
 
Modi said that Gujarat had not witnessed any major communal riot in the past two decades. ''It's peaceful now....Jagannath Yatra is undertaken every year now,'' he added.
 
He said that the Adityanath government in the state had taken action against the rioters and ensured peace in the state and also initiated several measures for its development.
 
Attacking the Samajwadi Party (SP), Modi said that party was a ''government of the family, for the family and by the family''.
 
Watch the latest DH videos:
Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Samajwadi Party
Yogi Adityanath
BJP
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
Narendra Modi

What's Brewing

How your brain wrestles with ethics of eating animals

How your brain wrestles with ethics of eating animals

V-Day: Flowers, chocolates or a good whipping?

V-Day: Flowers, chocolates or a good whipping?

Roughing it outdoors in winter

Roughing it outdoors in winter

In a first at Beijing Games, Zhangjiakou sees real snow

In a first at Beijing Games, Zhangjiakou sees real snow

Whip up some romance with these Valentine’s Day treats

Whip up some romance with these Valentine’s Day treats

NASA telescope sends home 18 images of starlight

NASA telescope sends home 18 images of starlight

 