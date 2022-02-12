Yogi cautions against voting for 'rioters' again in UP

Within days of realsing a video cautioning the electorate against voting for his rivals and saying that 'terrorists' would take over the state if the BJP lost the polls, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday sought support of the people to keep the 'rioters' at bay and ensure safety of women.

Campaigning for the second phase of polling for 55 assembly seats in the state has concluded.

''The rioters, who had been hiding in their dens for the past four and half years, are waiting to come out...they will once again harass women and pose a threat for the society if they get a chance,'' Adityanath said while addressing an election rally at Saharanpur.

Adityanath had, barely hours before the first phase of polling in western UP region on Thursday, released a video asking the people to be careful as 'terrorists were posing threat' and that a 'mistake' by the electorate could ruin five years of his hard work.

Prime minister Narendra Modi, who also addressed an election rally at Kannauj, cited a 'peaceful' Gujarat to seek support of the people for his party. ''The situation in Gujarat was similar to UP before the BJP assumed power in the state....the state used to witness communal riots at regular intervals....curfew had to be imposed and people were forced to flee from their homes...after that the abandoned houses used to be sold at cheaper prices and the demography of the area was changed,'' he said.

Modi said that Gujarat had not witnessed any major communal riot in the past two decades. ''It's peaceful now....Jagannath Yatra is undertaken every year now,'' he added.

He said that the Adityanath government in the state had taken action against the rioters and ensured peace in the state and also initiated several measures for its development.

Attacking the Samajwadi Party (SP), Modi said that party was a ''government of the family, for the family and by the family''.

Watch the latest DH videos: