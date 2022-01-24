Yogi, Mayawati spar over the CM's 'bungalow-like' Gorakhpur monastery on Twitter

Bahujan Samajwadi Party chief Mayawati started a war of words with Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Twitter, attacking Adityanath’s Gorakhpur monastery, saying that it is “no less than a big bungalow”.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, the former chief minister said, “Probably the people of western UP do not know that the monastery where Yogi ji lives most of the time in Gorakhpur is no less than a big bungalow. It would have been better if he had talked about this.”

1. शायद पश्चिमी यू.पी. की जनता को यह मालूम नहीं है कि गोरखपुर में योगी जी का बना मठ जहाँ वो अधिकांश निवास करते हैं, वो कोई बड़े बगंले से कम नहीं है। यदि इस बारे में भी यह बता देते तो बेहतर होता। 1/3 — Mayawati (@Mayawati) January 23, 2022

She went on to say that the chief minister should acknowledge the work done by her and her government. “It would have been better if CM Yogi had mentioned public interest works done by the BSP government, along with praising his own government, because everyone should know that the BSP government has an excellent track record of giving houses to the poor and land to the landless.”

Responding to this, the official handle of CM Yogi Adityanath slammed Mayawati for using state-sanctioned resources for personal reasons like ordering expensive sandals. “On one hand, CM Yogi Adityanath dedicated government aircraft to protect the life of the people during Covid-19. On the other hand, sandals were ordered using government planes, misusing state resources for personal splendour,” the tweet read.

बहन जी! बाबा गोरखनाथ जी की तपोभूमि गोरखपुर स्थित श्री गोरक्षपीठ में ​ऋषियों-संतों एवं स्वतंत्रता आंदोलन के क्रांतिवीरों की स्मृतियों को संजोया गया है। हिन्दू देवी-देवताओं के मंदिर हैं। 'सामाजिक न्याय' का यह केन्द्र सबके कल्याण हेतु अहर्निश क्रियाशील है। कभी आइए, शांति मिलेगी। — Yogi Adityanath Office (@myogioffice) January 23, 2022

The Chief Minister ended his response by inviting Mayawati to the Gorakhpur monastery. “The memories of saints and freedom revolutionaries have been preserved in Shri Gorakshapeeth, the Tapobhoomi of Baba Gorakhnath ji. This centre of social justice works for the welfare of all. Come sometime, you will find peace.”

The BSP supremo has been absent from frontlines during the Uttar Pradesh polls campaign as the ruling BJP and Samajwadi Party fight both online and offline.

Uttar Pradesh will go to polls in seven phases in February and March, with the counting slated to be on March 10.



