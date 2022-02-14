Youth, farmers, Lakhimpur bigger issues: Azam Khan's son on hijab row

Amid the ongoing hijab row, Samajwadi Party leader Mohammed Abdullah Azam Khan on Monday said the bigger issues in Uttar Pradesh were those related to farmers, youth and the Lakhimpur Kheri episode.

Abdullah, son of jailed SP leader Azam Khan and MLA from the Suar seat in Rampur district, hit out at the BJP over a host of issues, including unemployment and Covid-19 management.

“Do you think Azam Khan would have been in jail had there not been a BJP-led government in the state,” Abdullah sought to know from reporters as he went to cast his vote during the second phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls on Monday.

Taking a jibe at the Centre and the state government’s ‘double-engine government’, he said, “Everybody knows both the engines.”

On the hijab row, Abdullah said, “The bigger issues are those of farmers, youth and Lakhimpur Kheri incident in these elections.”

“There should rather be a discussion about why the income of farmers could not be doubled, why 16 crore youth have not got jobs even as the BJP has completed nearly eight years in power. Who is responsible for the dead bodies floating in the Ganga during the pandemic?” he said.

On one hand, Abdullah said, exam papers are being leaked, and students are beaten and slapped with notices for compensation, while on the other people are hit by inflation. An LPG cylinder costs as high as Rs 1,000, he said.

“Who is responsible for all this? All these are the bigger questions that need to be answered,” he said.

On Adityanath's garmi nikal denge, charbi nikal denge remarks, that he allegedly made against the SP during the poll campaign, the MLA said it would be better if the discourse focused on vacancies in government jobs.

Abdullah said he has been getting a “very good response” from the people and the result will be for everyone to see on March 10.

The second phase of polls was being held across 55 Assembly seats in nine districts of Uttar Pradesh on Monday. The first of the seven phases of polls was held on February 10.

The results will be announced on March 10.

