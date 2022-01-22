Congress likely to announce Uttarakhand candidates on January 22

Congress is likely to announce its candidates for the Uttarakhand Assembly elections scheduled for February 14 after ironing out differences among factions on around 20 seats.

The Screening Committee concluded its meeting on late Friday with leaders expressing hope that the list of candidates will be announced on Saturday. The BJP has already announced its first list of candidates.

Devender Yadav, the party in charge of Uttarakhand, said a very fruitful discussion took place regarding candidates on all seats. Uttarakhand Congress chief Ganesh Godiyal said the candidates will be announced on Saturday.

The list comes a day after Harak Singh Rawat, who was expelled from the BJP government, returned Congress along with his daughter-in-law for whom he is speculated to have managed a seat.

"Harak Singh Rawat said that he wanted to serve Congress selflessly & everybody agreed to give him a chance. He will play an important role in strengthening the party," he said.

The Screening Committee has been meeting for a long but consensus evaded on around 20 seats while there has been agreement on 50 seats. The factions led by Harish Rawat and Pritam Singh had remained adamant on seats but now the leadership appeared to have managed to find a middle path.

The hill-state is going to polls for all the 70 seats on February 14 with the last date for nomination fixed for January 28. Congress has already announced its first lists for Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Goa.

Congress is hoping to usurp power from the ruling BJP in Uttarakhand where surveys showed a close contest between the principal opponents. In the 2017 polls, BJP won 56 seats garnering 46.51per cent votes while the then ruling Congress was reduced to 11 seats with 33.49per cent vote-share while in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the saffron party won all the five seats with 61.66per cent votes and its main opponent getting 31.73per cent votes.

The party leadership had managed a truce in the Uttarakhand state unit recently after Rawat tweeted that he was contemplating retirement from politics claiming that he was not getting cooperation from the state unit. He was also sulking over not being named the Chief Ministerial face.

Top party leader Rahul Gandhi then held a meeting with Rawat and other leaders in the state during which it was decided that Rawat will lead the campaign though the party stopped short of naming him the face.

Recently, the party also deputed senior leader Mohan Prakash as a senior observer to Uttarakhand. Rawat has told the party leadership that the present in-charge Devender Yadav was siding with his rival factions, which the latter denied.

DH had on January 19 reported about the delay in finalising the list owing to differences among factions.

Sources had then said that Sahaspur was one of the seats yet to be decided where Pritam Singh's nominee Aarendra Sharma has an opponent in Rawat camp's Rakesh Kumar Negi. With two Muslim leaders also lobbying for the seat, the party will have to factor in minority votes, which are substantial in number.

In Raipur, Prabhulal Bahaguna and Mahendra Negi are in the race with sources saying both stand a chance. At the same time, there is also speculation that Heera Singh Bisht may be shifted from Doiwala to Raipur. In Dehradun Cantt seat, it is Youth Congress National Secretary versus the old guard.

