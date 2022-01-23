Congress names 53 in first list for Uttarakhand; Decision on Harish Rawat's seat later

Congress on Saturday night announced the first list of 53 candidates for the Uttarakhand Assembly elections but the name of former Chief Minister Harish Rawat, who is leading the campaign, was missing, apparently due to a delay in deciding on his seat.

The list includes state party chief Ganesh Godiyal (Srinagar) and Congress Legislature Party leader Pritam Singh (Chakrata).

The hill-state is going to polls for all the 70 seats on February 14 with the last date for nomination fixed for January 28.

It is learnt that Rawat's name did not figure in the first list as a final decision on the seat from which he will be contesting has not been decided. The list also does not include the name of Harak Singh Rawat or his daughter-in-law Anukruti Gusain.

Harish Rawat had been opposing the candidature of Harak Singh Rawat, who had rebelled against him in 2016 and joined BJP and it was earlier reported that the latter had expressed his willingness not to contest but sought a ticket for Gusain from Landsdowne. The candidate for Landsdowne has not been announced.



Yashpal Arya, who returned to Congress from the BJP, will contest from Bajpur while his son Sanjeev, a sitting MLA, will contest from the Nainital seat. Late leader Indira Hridayesh's son Sumit will contest from the family borough Haldwani.

Of the 53, only three are women and two Muslims, both sitting MLAs. Qazi Mohd Nizamuddin, who is also AICC Secretary (Organisation), is a sitting MLA from Mangalore in Uttarakhand while Mohd Furkan Ahmad will once again fight from Piran Kaliyar sitting seat.

Sources said the candidates for the remaining 17 seats will be announced soon. Differences over around 20 seats had delayed the Uttarakhand list as the factions of Harish Rawat and Pritam Singh insisted that their choices should get preference.

In Sahaspur, sources said, Pritam Singh got the upper hand as he managed to secure his nominee Aryendra Sharma. Harish Rawat camp had suggested that Rakesh Kumar Negi should be considered for the seat. In Raipur where Prabhulal Bahaguna and Mahendra Negi are in the race, Hira Singh Bisht pipped them. Bisht was shifted from Doiwala from where he lost to BJP’s Trivendra Singh Rawat, who was Chief Minister between 2017 and 2021.

Contentious seats like the Dehradun Cantt seat, where Youth Congress National Secretary Vaibhav Valia is fighting for the seat, is yet to be decided.

Congress is hoping to usurp power from the ruling BJP in Uttarakhand where surveys showed a close contest between the principal opponents. In the 2017 polls, BJP won 56 seats garnering 46.51 per cent votes while the then ruling Congress was reduced to 11 seats with 33.49 per cent vote-share while in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the saffron party won all the five seats with 61.66 per cent votes and its main opponent getting 31.73 per cent votes.

The party leadership had managed a truce in the Uttarakhand state unit recently after Rawat tweeted that he was contemplating retirement from politics claiming that he was not getting cooperation from the state unit. He was also sulking over not being named the Chief Ministerial face.

Top party leader Rahul Gandhi then held a meeting with Rawat and other leaders in the state during which it was decided that Rawat will lead the campaign though the party stopped short of naming him the face.

Recently, the party also deputed senior leader Mohan Prakash as a senior observer to Uttarakhand. Rawat has told the party leadership that the present in-charge Devender Yadav was siding with his rival factions, which the latter denied.

