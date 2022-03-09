Fearing 'poaching' Congress plans to shift its Uttarakhand legislators to Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh

Apprehending 'poaching' by the BJP in the event of a close finish in Uttarakhand as predicted by a majority of the exit polls, the Congress plans to shift its legislators to hotels and resorts in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, which are ruled by the grand old party.

''We don't want to take any risk...BJP can stoop to any level to form its government....we need to be on the alert,'' said a senior Congress leader in Dehradun on Wednesday.

According to the sources senior Congress leaders, including party MP Depender Hooda, who had been sent to the state capital as special observers, held a series of meetings in Dehradun on Tuesday to chalk out their strategy.

''All the candidates, who win the polls, will be in the protection of the observer before being shifted to some other safe place, where they can not be approached by the BJP,'' the Congress leader said.

Congress' chief ministerial candidate and former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat, however, said that his party would get a ''comfortable majority' in the 70-member assembly. ''We will not require plan B or C...we are going to get a clear majority...BJP will not succeed in its attempt to engineer defections in our ranks,'' he added.

State Congress president Ganesh Godiyal said that Congress would win around 42 seats in the polls. The counting of votes would be taken up on Thursday.

Most of the exit polls have predicted a tight finish in Uttarakhand. A few have also predicted a win for the BJP while some others predicted a win for the Congress.

