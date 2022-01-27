Former Congress Chief of Uttarakhand joins BJP after getting expelled

Former Uttarakhand Congress Chief, Kishore Upadhyay, joined the BJP on Thursday, hours after he was expelled for "anti-party activities" for six years.

Earlier, he was removed from all posts as a disciplinary action.

Devendra Yadav, the Congress in-charge for Uttarakhand tweeted a letter expelling him from the party and stated that "there never was and never will be any place for those who do not wish to respect the basic integrity of the Congress party."

The esteem and dignity of the party is above all! There never was & there never will be any place for those who do not respect the basic integrity and value system of the majestic institution that is @INCIndia ! pic.twitter.com/pNZjTKEixY — Devender Yadav (@devendrayadvinc) January 27, 2022

Soon after, he joined the BJP in Dehradun, ahead of the upcoming Uttarakhand Assembly Elections.

In a statement, he said that he had joined the BJP "with a spirit to take Uttarakhand forward" and said that Congress should be asked as to why such a situation was allowed to occur, ANI quoted him as saying.

I have joined BJP with the spirit of taking Uttarakhand forward. You should ask Congress why such a situation has risen: Kishor Upadhyay after joining BJP in Dehradun#UttarakhandElections2022 pic.twitter.com/i7LIuJbL8Q — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 27, 2022

Check out DH's latest videos: