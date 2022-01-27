Expelled Uttarakhand Congress chief joins BJP

Former Congress Chief of Uttarakhand joins BJP after getting expelled

In a statement, he said that he had joined the BJP "with a spirit to take Uttarakhand forward"

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 27 2022, 11:15 ist
  • updated: Jan 27 2022, 11:45 ist
Credit: Twitter/@BJP4UK

Former Uttarakhand Congress Chief, Kishore Upadhyay, joined the BJP on Thursday, hours after he was expelled for "anti-party activities" for six years.

Earlier, he was removed from all posts as a disciplinary action. 

Devendra Yadav, the Congress in-charge for Uttarakhand tweeted a letter expelling him from the party and stated that "there never was and never will be any place for those who do not wish to respect the basic integrity of the Congress party."

Soon after, he joined the BJP in Dehradun, ahead of the upcoming Uttarakhand Assembly Elections.

In a statement, he said that he had joined the BJP "with a spirit to take Uttarakhand forward" and said that Congress should be asked as to why such a situation was allowed to occur, ANI quoted him as saying.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Uttarakhand
Uttarakhand Assembly Polls 2022
Uttarakhand Assembly Elections
Uttarakhand Elections
Assembly Elections 2022
India News
Indian Politics
BJP
Congress

What's Brewing

Mysterious object in Milky Way 'spooks' astronomers

Mysterious object in Milky Way 'spooks' astronomers

PM Modi & his mixed record of economic management

PM Modi & his mixed record of economic management

DH Toon | Modi's R-Day attire shows unity in diversity?

DH Toon | Modi's R-Day attire shows unity in diversity?

Self-testing kits cause a rise in biowaste in Bengaluru

Self-testing kits cause a rise in biowaste in Bengaluru

Mystery black diamond goes up for auction

Mystery black diamond goes up for auction

Never condemn your gay children, Pope urges parents

Never condemn your gay children, Pope urges parents

When should you get a Covid test?

When should you get a Covid test?

 