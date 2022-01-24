Harish Rawat to contest from Ramnagar, Congress finalises 11 more candidates for Uttarakhand elections

Congress on Monday cleared 11 more candidates for the Uttarakhand Assembly elections and the list includes finalising the seat for its campaign face, Harish Rawat.

A former Chief Minister, Rawat will fight from Ramnagar this time while the party has also cleared the candidature of Anukriti Gusain, the daughter-in-law of Harak Singh Rawat who returned to Congress.

Harish Rawat had been opposing the candidature of Harak Singh Rawat, who had rebelled against him in 2016 and joined BJP, and it was earlier reported that the latter had expressed his willingness not to contest but sought ticket for Gusain from Lansdowne.

For the Lansdowne seat, sources said, Congress leaders like Deepak Bhandari, Jyoti Rautela, Pinky Negi and Raghuveer Bisht were being considered but Harak Singh's Rawat's re-entry into the party changed the dynamics.

With the release of the second list, Congress has decided on 64 of the 70 seats in Uttarakhand, which will go to polls on February 14. The counting of votes will be on March 10 along with four other states -- Goa, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

In Dehradun Cantt, Youth Congress National Secretary Vaibhav Walia could not manage to get the seat as Suryakant Dhasmana finally made the cut. In Doiwala, from where Heera Singh Bisht shifted to Raipur, Congress is fielding Mohit Uniyal.

Sources said the seats on which there are still differences include Salt, Chaubattakhal, Tehri and Haridwar Rural.

Ranjeet Rawat, a former MLA who is considered close to Harish Rawat, is fighting for a seat while Ganga Pancholi, who lost the 2017 polls to BJP's Mahesh Jena by around 4,600 votes, is also in the contention.

In Chaubattakhal, Rajpal Singh Bisht, Kavinder Istwal and Kesar Singh Negi are lobbying for the seat. Bisht last time lost to BJP's Satpal Maharaj by 7,600 votes while Istwal had contested the polls from the seat as an independent. Negi is the Vice President of Uttarakhand Congress.

Haridwar Rural was one of the two seats Harish Rawat contested in the 2017 polls. He was defeated in both the seats, the second being Kichha.

In its first list released on Sunday night, Congress had announced 53 candidates, including those of state party chief Ganesh Godiyal (Srinagar) and Congress Legislature Party leader Pritam Singh (Chakrata).

Yashpal Arya, who returned to Congress from the BJP, was fielded from Bajpur while his son Sanjeev, a sitting MLA, will contest from Nainital seat. Late leader Indira Hridayesh's son Sumit will contest from the family borough Haldwani.

