Uttarakhand Assembly Elections: B.H.E.L. ranipur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022, B.H.E.L. ranipur Assembly Constituency (AC No. 26) in Hardwar district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttarakhand Election Result 2022: B.H.E.L. ranipur Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Adesh Chauhan won B.H.E.L. ranipur constituency seat securing 56644 votes, beating INC candidate Ambrish Kumar by a margin of 22240 votes. In 2017, the total voters in B.H.E.L. ranipur constituency were 146932. Of that, 1,03,295 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

