Uttarakhand Assembly Elections: Almora Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022, Almora Assembly Constituency (AC No. 52) in Almora district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttarakhand Election Result 2022: Almora Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Raghunath Singh Chauhan won Almora constituency seat securing 26,464 votes, beating INC candidate Manoj Tewari by a margin of 5,379 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Almora constituency were 88,878. Of that, 51,343 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

