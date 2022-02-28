Uttarakhand Assembly Elections: Bageshwar Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022, Bageshwar Assembly Constituency (AC No. 47) in Bageshwar district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttarakhand Election Result 2022: Bageshwar Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Chandan Ram Dass won Bageshwar constituency seat securing 33,792 votes, beating INC candidate Balkrishan by a margin of 14,567 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Bageshwar constituency were 1,12,712. Of that, 65,938 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Bageshwar assembly constituency.