Uttarakhand Assembly Elections: Bajpur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022, Bajpur Assembly Constituency (AC No. 64) in Udham Singh Nagar district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttarakhand Election Result 2022: Bajpur Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Yashpal Arya won Bajpur constituency seat securing 54,965 votes, beating INC candidate Suneeta Tamta by a margin of 12,636 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Bajpur constituency were 1,36,192. Of that, 1,03,284 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Bajpur assembly constituency.