Uttarakhand Assembly Elections: Bhagwanpur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022, Bhagwanpur Assembly Constituency (AC No. 28) in Hardwar district went to the polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttarakhand Election Result 2022: Bhagwanpur Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Mamta Rakesh won Bhagwanpur constituency seat securing 44,882 votes, beating BJP candidate Subodh Rakesh by a margin of 2,513 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Bhagwanpur constituency were 1,16,407. Of that, 92,802 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

