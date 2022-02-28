Uttarakhand Assembly Elections: Bhimtal Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022, Bhimtal Assembly Constituency (AC No. 57) in Nainital district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttarakhand Election Result 2022: Bhimtal Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2017, IND candidate Ram Singh Kaira won Bhimtal constituency seat securing 18,878 votes, beating BJP candidate Govind Singh Bisht by a margin of 3,446 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Bhimtal constituency were 96,683. Of that, 60,267 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Bhimtal assembly constituency.