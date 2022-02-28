Uttarakhand Assembly Elections: Champawat Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022, Champawat Assembly Constituency (AC No. 55) in Champawat district went to polls on February 14, 2022.
Uttarakhand Election Result 2022: Champawat Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.
In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Kailash Chandra Gahtori won Champawat constituency seat securing 36601 votes, beating INC candidate Hemesh Kharkwal by a margin of 17360 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Champawat constituency were 88781. Of that, 57709 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.
Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners, and losers in Champawat assembly constituency.
