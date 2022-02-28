Uttarakhand Assembly Elections: Chaubattakhal Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022, Chaubattakhal Assembly Constituency (AC No. 39) in Garhwal district went to polls on February 14, 2022.
Uttarakhand Election Result 2022: Chaubattakhal Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.
In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Satpal Maharaj won Chaubattakhal constituency seat securing 20921 votes, beating INC candidate Rajpal Singh Bisht by a margin of 7354 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Chaubattakhal constituency were 92610. Of that, 42640 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.
Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Chaubattakhal assembly constituency.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Europe welcomes Ukraine refugees -- others, not so much
Desperate Afghans sell their kidneys to feed families
Why Anonymous group is censoring Russian state media
In Pics | Ukraine fights back against Russian assault
DH Radio | Poll Whistle: Dynamics of Manipur elections
Sonic's breakout leaves Sega hoping for more
Rooftop rescues in play as Australia floods
Ukraine-made cargo plane Mriya burnt in shelling
DH Toon | US wants somebody to listen!
Key questions after Putin's nuclear announcement