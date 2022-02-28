Uttarakhand Assembly Elections: Chaubattakhal Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022, Chaubattakhal Assembly Constituency (AC No. 39) in Garhwal district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttarakhand Election Result 2022: Chaubattakhal Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Satpal Maharaj won Chaubattakhal constituency seat securing 20921 votes, beating INC candidate Rajpal Singh Bisht by a margin of 7354 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Chaubattakhal constituency were 92610. Of that, 42640 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

