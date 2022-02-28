Uttarakhand Assembly Elections: Dehradun Cantt. Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022, Dehradun Cantt. Assembly Constituency (AC No. 21) in Dehradun district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttarakhand Election Result 2022: Dehradun Cantt. Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Shri Harbans Kapoor won Dehradun Cantt. constituency seat securing 41142 votes, beating INC candidate Shri Suryakant Dhasmana by a margin of 16670 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Dehradun Cantt. constituency were 127622. Of that, 72197 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Dehradun Cantt. assembly constituency.