Uttarakhand Assembly Elections: Dhanolti Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022, Dhanolti Assembly Constituency (AC No. 14) in Tehri Garhwal district went to polls on February 14, 2022.
Uttarakhand Election Result 2022: Dhanolti Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.
In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2017, IND candidate Pritam Singh Panwar won Dhanolti constituency seat securing 17,811 votes, beating BJP candidate Narayan Singh Rana by a margin of 1,615 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Dhanolti constituency were 76858. Of that, 48,869 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.
Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Dhanolti assembly constituency.
