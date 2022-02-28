Uttarakhand Assembly Elections: Dharampur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022, Dharampur Assembly Constituency (AC No. 18) in Dehradun district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttarakhand Election Result 2022: Dharampur Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Vinod Chamoli won Dharampur constituency seat securing 53828 votes, beating INC candidate Dinesh Agarwal by a margin of 10953 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Dharampur constituency were 184569. Of that, 1,05,626 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

