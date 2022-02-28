Uttarakhand Assembly Elections: Didihat Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022, Didihat Assembly Constituency (AC No. 43) in Pithoragarh district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttarakhand Election Result 2022: Didihat Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Vishan Singh won Didihat constituency seat securing 17,392 votes, beating IND candidate Kishan Bhandari by a margin of 2,368 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Didihat constituency were 84,662. Of that, 50,933 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Didihat assembly constituency.