Uttarakhand Assembly Elections: Doiwala Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022, Doiwala Assembly Constituency (AC No. 23) in Dehradun district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttarakhand Election Result 2022: Doiwala Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Trivendra Singh Rawat won Doiwala constituency seat securing 58502 votes, beating INC candidate Hira Singh Bisht by a margin of 24869 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Doiwala constituency were 142660. Of that, 95775 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

