Uttarakhand Assembly Elections: Dwarahat Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022, Dwarahat Assembly Constituency (AC No. 48) in Almora district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttarakhand Election Result 2022: Dwarahat Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Mahesh Singh Negi won Dwarahat constituency seat securing 20,221 votes, beating INC candidate Madan Singh Bisht by a margin of 6,593 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Dwarahat constituency were 90,620. Of that, 46,203 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Dwarahat assembly constituency.