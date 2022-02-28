Uttarakhand Assembly Elections: Gadarpur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022, Gadarpur Assembly Constituency (AC No. 65) in Udham Singh Nagar district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttarakhand Election Result 2022: Gadarpur Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Arvind Pandey won Gadarpur constituency seat securing 41,530 votes, beating INC candidate Rajendra Pal Singh by a margin of 14,106 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Gadarpur constituency were 1,21,329. Of that, 97,302 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Gadarpur assembly constituency.