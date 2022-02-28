Uttarakhand Assembly Elections: Gangolihat Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022, Gangolihat Assembly Constituency (AC No. 45) in Pithoragarh district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttarakhand Election Result 2022: Gangolihat Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Meena Gangola won Gangolihat constituency seat securing 20,418 votes, beating INC candidate Narayan Ram Arya by a margin of 805 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Gangolihat constituency were 1,00,315. Of that, 5,3811 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

