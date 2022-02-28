Uttarakhand Assembly Elections: Gangotri Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022, Gangotri Assembly Constituency (AC No. 3) in Uttarkashi district went to polls on February 14, 2022.
Uttarakhand Election Result 2022: Gangotri Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.
In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Gopal Singh Rawat won Gangotri constituency seat securing 25683 votes, beating INC candidate Vijaypal Singh Sajwan by a margin of 9610 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Gangotri constituency were 82415. Of that, 54719 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.
Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Gangotri assembly constituency.
