Uttarakhand Assembly Elections: Ghanshali Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022, Ghanshali Assembly Constituency (AC No. 9) in Tehri Garhwal district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttarakhand Election Result 2022: Ghanshali Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Shakti Lal Shah won Ghanshali constituency seat securing 22103 votes, beating IND candidate Dhanilal Shah by a margin of 11653 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Ghanshali constituency were 91369. Of that, 43799 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Ghanshali assembly constituency.