Uttarakhand Assembly Elections: Haldwani Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022, Haldwani Assembly Constituency (AC No. 59) in Nainital district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttarakhand Election Result 2022: Haldwani Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Indira Hridayesh won Haldwani constituency seat securing 43786 votes, beating BJP candidate Jogendra Pal Singh Rautela by a margin of 6557 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Haldwani constituency were 140407. Of that, 93527 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

