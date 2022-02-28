Uttarakhand Assembly Elections: Rishikesh Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022, Hardwar Assembly Constituency (AC No. 25) in Hardwar district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttarakhand Election Result 2022: Hardwar Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Madan Kaushik won Hardwar constituency seat securing 61742 votes, beating INC candidate Brahmswroop Brahmchari by a margin of 35927 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Hardwar constituency were 143519. Of that, 92917 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Hardwar assembly constituency.