Uttarakhand Assembly Elections: Hardwar Rural Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022, Hardwar Rural Assembly Constituency (AC No. 35) in Hardwar district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttarakhand Election Result 2022: Hardwar Rural Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Yatishwaranand won Hardwar Rural constituency seat securing 44,964 votes, beating INC candidate Harish Chandra Singh Rawat by a margin of 12,278 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Hardwar Rural constituency were 1,20,195. Of that, 97,568 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Hardwar Rural assembly constituency.