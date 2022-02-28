Uttarakhand Assembly Elections: Jaspur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022, Jaspur Assembly Constituency (AC No. 62) in Udham Singh Nagar district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttarakhand Election Result 2022: Jaspur Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Adesh Singh Chauhan won Jaspur constituency seat securing 42,551 votes, beating BJP candidate Dr. Shailendra Mohan Singhal by a margin of 4,204 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Jaspur constituency were 1,15,764. Of that, 91,154 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Jaspur assembly constituency.