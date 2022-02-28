Uttarakhand Assembly Elections: Jhabrera Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022, Jhabrera Assembly Constituency (AC No. 29) in Hardwar district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttarakhand Election Result 2022: Jhabrera Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Desraj Karanwal won Jhabrera constituency seat securing 32146 votes, beating INC candidate Rajpal Singh by a margin of 2253 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Jhabrera constituency were 110668. Of that, 84042 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

