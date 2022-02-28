Uttarakhand Assembly Elections: Jwalapur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022, Jwalapur Assembly Constituency (AC No. 27) in Hardwar district went to polls on February 14, 2022.
Uttarakhand Election Result 2022: Jwalapur Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.
In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Suresh Rathor won Jwalapur constituency seat securing 29,513 votes, beating INC candidate S.P.Singh Engineer by a margin of 4,788 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Jwalapur constituency were 108875. Of that, 86,239 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.
Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Jwalapur assembly constituency.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Desperate Afghans sell their kidneys to feed families
Why Anonymous group is censoring Russian state media
In Pics | Ukraine fights back against Russian assault
DH Radio | Poll Whistle: Dynamics of Manipur elections
Sonic's breakout leaves Sega hoping for more
Rooftop rescues in play as Australia floods
Ukraine-made cargo plane Mriya burnt in shelling
DH Toon | US wants somebody to listen!
Key questions after Putin's nuclear announcement
Experts warn end of Omicron surge isn't end of pandemic