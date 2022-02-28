Uttarakhand Assembly Elections: Jwalapur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022, Jwalapur Assembly Constituency (AC No. 27) in Hardwar district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttarakhand Election Result 2022: Jwalapur Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Suresh Rathor won Jwalapur constituency seat securing 29,513 votes, beating INC candidate S.P.Singh Engineer by a margin of 4,788 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Jwalapur constituency were 108875. Of that, 86,239 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

