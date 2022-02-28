Uttarakhand Polls 2022: Kaladhungi Constituency Result

Uttarakhand Assembly Elections: Kaladhungi Assembly Constituency Result 2022

DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 28 2022, 18:02 ist
  • updated: Feb 28 2022, 19:17 ist

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022, Kaladhungi Assembly Constituency (AC No. 60) in Nainital district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttarakhand Election Result 2022: Kaladhungi Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Bansidhar Bhagat won Kaladhungi constituency seat securing 45,704 votes, beating INC candidate Prakash Joshi by a margin of 20,597 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Kaladhungi constituency were 1,48,431. Of that, 1,00,681 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Kaladhungi assembly constituency.

