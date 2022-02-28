Uttarakhand Assembly Elections: Kapkot Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022, Kapkot Assembly Constituency (AC No. 46) in Bageshwar district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttarakhand Election Result 2022: Kapkot Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Balwant Singh Bhouriyal won Kapkot constituency seat securing 27213 votes, beating INC candidate Lalit Farswan by a margin of 5982 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Kapkot constituency were 96741. Of that, 58658 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Kapkot assembly constituency.