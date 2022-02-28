Uttarakhand Assembly Elections: Kashipur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022, Kashipur Assembly Constituency (AC No. 63) in Udham Singh Nagar district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttarakhand Election Result 2022: Kashipur Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Harbhajan Singh Cheema won Kashipur constituency seat securing 50,156 votes, beating INC candidate Manoj Joshi by a margin of 20,114 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Kashipur constituency were 1,51,069. Of that, 1,04,263 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

