Uttarakhand Assembly Elections: Kedarnath Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022, Kedarnath Assembly Constituency (AC No. 7) in Rudraprayag district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttarakhand Election Result 2022: Kedarnath Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Manoj Rawat won Kedarnath constituency seat securing 13906 votes, beating IND candidate Kuldeep Singh Rawat by a margin of 869 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Kedarnath constituency were 86135. Of that, 55489 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Kedarnath assembly constituency.