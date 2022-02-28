Uttarakhand Assembly Elections: Khanpur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022, Khanpur Assembly Constituency (AC No. 32) in Hardwar district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttarakhand Election Result 2022: Khanpur Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Kunwar Parnav Singh Champion won Khanpur constituency seat securing 53192 votes, beating BSP candidate Mufti Riyasat Ali by a margin of 13735 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Khanpur constituency were 135612. Of that, 1,06,611 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Khanpur assembly constituency.